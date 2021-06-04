GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 20,668 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,668 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of EPAM Systems worth $62,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,154,000 after acquiring an additional 82,512 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,835,000 after purchasing an additional 661,754 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 563,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,772,000 after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $195,576,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 638.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,142,000 after buying an additional 464,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.50.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $5.43 on Friday, reaching $480.42. The stock had a trading volume of 30,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,254. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 79.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $445.92. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.41 and a 1 year high of $490.62.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,381 shares of company stock valued at $28,479,569. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

