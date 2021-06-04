GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 202,576 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,444,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,576 shares during the quarter. Acadia Healthcare comprises 0.8% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Acadia Healthcare worth $82,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

ACHC stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,692. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35, a PEG ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.38. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $65.85.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.76 million. Research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.