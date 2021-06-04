GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 234,353 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,447,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,353 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $60,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $8,012,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 218,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 49,872 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,433,000 after acquiring an additional 722,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.9% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 689,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 232,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DOC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.17. 27,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.37. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

Several research firms have commented on DOC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.