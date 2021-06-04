GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 32,895 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,514,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,895 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Trip.com Group worth $60,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

TCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 38,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 1.32. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.