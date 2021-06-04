GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 171,166 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Exponent worth $63,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 41.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,062,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,707,000 after acquiring an additional 55,662 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exponent stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.50. The stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,392. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.76. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $102.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 0.31.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

