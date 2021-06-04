GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 919,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,061 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners makes up approximately 0.8% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $81,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.40. 757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,111. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 17,306 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $1,541,618.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 244,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,748,882. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $200,089.89. Insiders sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $1,831,838 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNFP. Stephens raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

