GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $59.15 Million Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 999,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,588 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Yum China worth $59,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

Yum China stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,525. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.02. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.