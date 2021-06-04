GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $60.14 Million Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,036,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.51% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $60,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $265,327.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,935 shares of company stock worth $3,944,223 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,796. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -823.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.08. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

