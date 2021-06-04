GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $62.38 Million Stock Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 298,282 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.03% of Brooks Automation worth $62,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,598,000 after acquiring an additional 436,562 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,643,000 after buying an additional 88,582 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 920,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,468,000 after buying an additional 203,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,234. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 78.22 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.77.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.