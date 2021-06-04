GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $62.55 Million Stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,008 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.44% of Quaker Chemical worth $62,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 178.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $239.39. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,898. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $167.47 and a one year high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

