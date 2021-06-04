GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $64.92 Million Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,947 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Polaris worth $64,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 30.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 36,471 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 195.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Polaris by 6.4% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 101,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 162,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 110,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PII traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.36. 5,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,403. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.19. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 2.01. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,690,005.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $3,318,794.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,751,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,725 shares of company stock valued at $14,332,659. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.07.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

