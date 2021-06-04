GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $71.49 Million Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361,483 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,885 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.95% of Ameris Bancorp worth $71,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABCB. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Ameris Bancorp stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.06. 390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.77. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.43. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

