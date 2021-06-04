GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $81.75 Million Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817,722 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,321 shares during the quarter. IDACORP accounts for 0.8% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.62% of IDACORP worth $81,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. CWM LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 73,193 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IDA shares. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

IDA traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.72. 517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,847. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.52.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

