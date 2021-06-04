GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $84.24 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,114,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,012 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 0.8% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $84,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25,716 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,704,000 after buying an additional 336,954 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 288.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,622,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,240,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,672,000 after acquiring an additional 914,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,387. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $72.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,701,141. The stock has a market cap of $142.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.61. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

