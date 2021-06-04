GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 897,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,592 shares during the period. Grand Canyon Education accounts for 0.9% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.94% of Grand Canyon Education worth $96,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at about $107,250,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,745,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,007,000 after acquiring an additional 827,514 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,462,000 after acquiring an additional 432,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,720,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,332,000 after purchasing an additional 184,099 shares during the period.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

NASDAQ LOPE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.93. 1,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.98. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.