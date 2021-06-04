GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 999,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,593 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation comprises 0.9% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $94,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAL traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $100.21. 2,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.87. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.77.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

