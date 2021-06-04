GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 26,568 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,568 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $67,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $986,483,000 after acquiring an additional 287,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,103,119,000 after buying an additional 270,107 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,609,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,566,000 after acquiring an additional 127,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,544,000 after purchasing an additional 117,413 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

BIO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:BIO traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $582.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,390. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $603.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.43 and a twelve month high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. The company had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.