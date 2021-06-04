GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 69,098 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,489,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,098 shares during the period. Globus Medical comprises about 0.8% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.49% of Globus Medical worth $91,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMED traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,321. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.24.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,543 shares of company stock worth $21,171,311 in the last ninety days. 25.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

