GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 798,908 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 798,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,712,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.44% of Diamondback Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,404 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,775 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 583,073 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,274,000 after purchasing an additional 350,151 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $88,415,000 after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.24.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,900 shares of company stock worth $5,246,756 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $2.16 on Friday, hitting $84.36. The company had a trading volume of 16,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,665. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $89.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.67.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

