GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 783,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,786 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.35% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $72,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 921,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,771,000 after purchasing an additional 72,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 958.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,476,000 after buying an additional 368,698 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at $87,449,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $1,102,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,278,866 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,982. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.17. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $97.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

