GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 11,352 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,798,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,352 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial makes up approximately 0.9% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.75% of STAG Industrial worth $94,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,539,000 after acquiring an additional 754,573 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,794,000 after buying an additional 88,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,799,000 after acquiring an additional 302,059 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,301,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,085,000 after acquiring an additional 80,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,164,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,790,000 after purchasing an additional 521,360 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,392. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.89. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

STAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

