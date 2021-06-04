GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Endava worth $65,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Endava in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Endava in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,197,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Endava by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 101,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of Endava stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.74. 104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,805. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $43.52 and a 1-year high of $105.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 130.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.13.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

