GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 14,588 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,588 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Industries accounts for 0.9% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 3.17% of Gibraltar Industries worth $94,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,741,000 after acquiring an additional 422,731 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 11.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 316,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,008,000 after acquiring an additional 31,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $242,610.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.37. The stock had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,151. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.02. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

