GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 5,751 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $50,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.53.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $112.82. 80,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,291,556. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $118.28. The stock has a market cap of $199.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.55.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.