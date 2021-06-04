GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 7,604 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,604 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.35% of UFP Industries worth $63,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In other UFP Industries news, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $368,819.22. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,352,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,399,897.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,742 shares of company stock worth $5,385,537 in the last ninety days. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UFPI shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,996. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.57.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

