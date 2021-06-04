Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,797,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.44% of Haemonetics worth $532,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 531.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Haemonetics by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAE opened at $55.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.16. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.74. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,027 shares of company stock worth $840,387 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

