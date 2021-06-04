Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,959 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,513 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises 1.8% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.20. 49,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,616,825. The company has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

