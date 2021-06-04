Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $8 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 2.3% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,190,000 after buying an additional 1,039,561 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after buying an additional 945,119 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,691,000 after buying an additional 886,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $84,278,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.
ADP traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $197.87. 11,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,346. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $199.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.
ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.
In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
