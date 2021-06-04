Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $4.02 Million Investment in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Helen of Troy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HELE traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.30. The stock had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.38.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.60.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

