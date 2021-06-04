Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 2.4% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Facebook by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.61. 153,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,796,625. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $333.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.46, for a total transaction of $11,879,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,724.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,893,503 shares of company stock worth $579,939,899. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

