Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 2.6% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.69. The stock had a trading volume of 33,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102,108. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $134.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.93.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.