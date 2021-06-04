Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Hits New 12-Month High at $169.40

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as €169.40 ($199.29) and last traded at €166.30 ($195.65), with a volume of 18697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €163.40 ($192.24).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €103.09 ($121.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €147.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.23.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

