Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) were down 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.11 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.25 ($0.26). Approximately 24,867,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 32,435,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.84 ($0.27).

Several research analysts have weighed in on HBR shares. Berenberg Bank raised Harbour Energy to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 0.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.01.

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

