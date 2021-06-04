HARD Protocol (HARD) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $45.04 million and $2.96 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HARD Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001903 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00068487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.85 or 0.00301324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.73 or 0.00244412 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.46 or 0.01165033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,076.91 or 0.99883983 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,750,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

