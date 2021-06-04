Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Hits New 52-Week High at $399.00

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 399 ($5.21) and last traded at GBX 388 ($5.07), with a volume of 123615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.83).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 347.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.37 million and a PE ratio of 119.35.

Hargreaves Services Company Profile (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

