Harmony (ONE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $999.46 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.0981 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $999.46 million and approximately $99.22 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00078741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00101436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00024693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.98 or 0.01004803 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,670.20 or 0.09887403 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,058,600,822 coins and its circulating supply is 10,187,658,822 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

