Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.77

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.77 and last traded at $31.77, with a volume of 808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.48.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.76.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.