HashBX (HBX) Price Down 25% This Week

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. HashBX has a market capitalization of $755,792.09 and $21.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashBX coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HashBX has traded down 25% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00078849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00025235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.19 or 0.01024563 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.16 or 0.10257116 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00053435 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HBX is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

Buying and Selling HashBX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

