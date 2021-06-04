Haven Protocol (XHV) One Day Volume Hits $1.55 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $12.82 or 0.00034704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $191.76 million and $1.55 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,948.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,692.54 or 0.07287228 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $674.23 or 0.01824777 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.99 or 0.00484438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.24 or 0.00176561 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $289.24 or 0.00782811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.37 or 0.00474639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.08 or 0.00427829 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,954,845 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

