Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $11,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,083,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,134,000 after acquiring an additional 49,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,472,000 after acquiring an additional 95,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,762,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,760,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on HE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $43.30 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.