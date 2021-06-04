HC Wainwright Raises Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Price Target to $55.00

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) had its price objective lifted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.30% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CGEM. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Cullinan Oncology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.
CGEM traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.68. 47,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,959. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.50. Cullinan Oncology has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.12.
About Cullinan Oncology
Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
