HC Wainwright Raises Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Price Target to $55.00

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) had its price objective lifted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CGEM. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Cullinan Oncology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

CGEM traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.68. 47,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,959. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.50. Cullinan Oncology has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

