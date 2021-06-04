HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 88.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motus GI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

Get Motus GI alerts:

MOTS opened at $1.06 on Friday. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.60.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 82.42% and a negative net margin of 14,376.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motus GI will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Motus GI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Motus GI by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.