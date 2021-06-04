Head to Head Analysis: Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) & Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF)

Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) and Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Mongolia Energy alerts:

This table compares Mongolia Energy and Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mongolia Energy N/A N/A N/A Alpha Metallurgical Resources -28.90% -75.00% -11.51%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mongolia Energy and Alpha Metallurgical Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mongolia Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpha Metallurgical Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 30.30%. Given Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha Metallurgical Resources is more favorable than Mongolia Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mongolia Energy and Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mongolia Energy $143.89 million 0.04 $184.42 million N/A N/A Alpha Metallurgical Resources $1.42 billion 0.28 -$446.90 million ($1.59) -13.53

Mongolia Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alpha Metallurgical Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.2% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alpha Metallurgical Resources beats Mongolia Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mongolia Energy

Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the coal mining, processing, and other resources related operations in the People's Republic of China and Mongolia. It sells coking and thermal coal. The company's principal project is the Khushuut coking coal project in Western Mongolia. It holds approximately 13,981 hectares of exploration and mining concession areas for coal and ferrous resources in Western Mongolia at Khovd, Gobi Altay, Olon Bulag, and Bayan-Ulgii. The company is also involved in the provision of management services, and secretarial and nominee services, as well as mining and exploration advisory service; trading of coal; and operation of coal washing plants. Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited is based in Hong Kong.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia. The CAPP – Thermal segments operates one active mine and one preparation plant in West Virginia. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. in February 2021. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Bristol, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Mongolia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongolia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.