Head to Head Contrast: Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) & loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) and Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for loanDepot and Blucora, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 0 5 8 0 2.62 Blucora 0 0 3 0 3.00

loanDepot presently has a consensus price target of $23.08, suggesting a potential upside of 67.27%. Blucora has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.72%. Given loanDepot’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe loanDepot is more favorable than Blucora.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares loanDepot and Blucora’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $4.31 billion 0.99 N/A N/A N/A Blucora $754.95 million 1.13 -$342.76 million $0.91 19.36

loanDepot has higher revenue and earnings than Blucora.

Profitability

This table compares loanDepot and Blucora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot N/A N/A N/A Blucora 0.05% 13.35% 4.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Blucora shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Blucora shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blucora beats loanDepot on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, retirement plan services, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software that allows professional tax preparers to prepare and file individual and business returns. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

