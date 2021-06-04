Head-To-Head Review: International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) & eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

International Money Express has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eBay has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

78.0% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of eBay shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of International Money Express shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of eBay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Money Express and eBay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $357.21 million 1.68 $33.78 million $1.02 15.06 eBay $10.27 billion 4.33 $5.67 billion $2.93 22.26

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than International Money Express. International Money Express is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eBay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for International Money Express and eBay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 2 4 0 2.67 eBay 0 17 10 0 2.37

International Money Express presently has a consensus price target of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. eBay has a consensus price target of $66.93, suggesting a potential upside of 2.60%. Given International Money Express’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe International Money Express is more favorable than eBay.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and eBay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 9.90% 48.38% 16.37% eBay 25.49% 71.14% 12.24%

Summary

eBay beats International Money Express on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc. operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

