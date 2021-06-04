Head-To-Head Review: Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) versus Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peak Pharmaceuticals and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peak Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Corbus Pharmaceuticals $3.94 million 64.42 -$111.27 million ($1.42) -1.43

Peak Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Peak Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Peak Pharmaceuticals and Corbus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peak Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 5 3 0 2.38

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $15.69, suggesting a potential upside of 672.78%. Given Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corbus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Peak Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Peak Pharmaceuticals and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peak Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Corbus Pharmaceuticals -3,460.04% -182.21% -89.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.2% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals beats Peak Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peak Pharmaceuticals

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bioÂ­pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company in the United States. The company focuses to develop, manufacture, market, and sell medicinal products based on extracts from hemp. It is involved in the development of over-the-counter, THCÂ­free, hemp based products for human market for the prevention and alleviation of symptoms associated with inflammatory and auto-immune diseases. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Therapy Corporation and changed its name to Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2014. Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus. The company is also developing cannabinoid receptor type 1 inverse agonist program for treatment of metabolic disorders, such as obesity, diabetic nephropathy, diabetic retinopathy, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and CB2 agonist program for the treatment of cancer. It has a licensing agreement with Jenrin Discovery, LLC to develop and commercialize the licensed products, which includes the Jenrin library of approximately 600 compounds and multiple issued and pending patent filings; and strategic collaboration with Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of lenabasum in Japan. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

