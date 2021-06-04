Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) One Day Volume Hits $266.39 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $2.03 billion and $266.39 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00072442 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00050134 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001183 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.67 or 0.00263517 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00008748 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00039989 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00030704 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,577,696,781 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

