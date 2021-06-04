Hegic Price Up 4.9% This Week (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hegic has a total market cap of $68.54 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00078656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00024568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.92 or 0.01022575 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,885.21 or 0.10294702 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00053503 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 537,678,885 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

