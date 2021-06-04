HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFFF opened at $95.15 on Friday. HelloFresh has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $95.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.16.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

