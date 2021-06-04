Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Insider Todd Willard Benson Sells 5,000 Shares

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HP traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.49. 1,198,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,994. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $33.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.78.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

